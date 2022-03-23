Post removal of Article 370, terror activities declined & investment environment created in J&K: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said after the abrogation of Article 370, terror-related activities have declined in Jammu and Kashmir, and an environment for investment has been created.

Replying to a discussion on the Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister said people are benefiting after the implementation of 890 central laws. Also, people, who did not have any rights there earlier, can now get government jobs and purchase properties.

Besides, she added, 250 "unjust and discriminatory" state laws have been removed, and 137 were modified.

"The various impediments which prevailed in the state for industrial development have also been removed, and the industrial promotion scheme of J & K given by Government of India has opened new doors for the development in J& K," Sitharaman said.

Currently, a delegation from the Gulf Cooperation countries is looking at possibilities of increasing their investment in the Union Territory.

Referring to the law and order situation, she said there has been an overall decline in terror activities.

She said there has been a 33 per cent drop in infiltration in 2021, a 90 per cent decrease in ceasefire violations, a 61 per cent decline in terrorism-related incidents, and an 80 per cent fall in abductions by terrorists.

Also, there has been a 33 per cent decline in a number of police and security personnel who were martyred in 2021 over the previous year.

Further, she said there was no incident of weapon snatching in 2021 and even 2022 as far as now.

Sitharaman also referred to the number of terrorists killed. She said 180 terrorists (148 locals and 32 foreigners, including 44 top commanders) were eliminated in 2021.

She also informed that 100 per cent of Covid vaccination of eligible population has been achieved in J&K.

