Pradhan writes to Vaishnaw, demands LHB coaches for Tapaswani Express

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the Railways for conversion of the Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express to Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) design coaches.

This important train, which passes through the heart of Odisha and Jharkhand connecting Puri and other areas, has been running since 1996 and is much used by commuters, he said.

“On my recent visit of Odisha, I had the pleasure of travelling from Bhubaneswar to Redhakhol on the Puri-Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express and interacting with many of my co-passengers, who mentioned their long-pending demand for LHB rakes on the train,” Pradhan said in a letter to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday.

He said LHB rakes have enhanced safety features with modular interior and fittings, more seating capacity with less noise, and other attributes like high-capacity cooling, the improved suspension system for a hassle-free journey.

“Keeping in mind the welfare and comfort of the train commuters, I seek your personal intervention for conversion of the Puri-Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express to LHB rakes as early as possible,” Pradhan, the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development, added.

