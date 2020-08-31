Pranab Mukherjee believed no right is permanent

Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on August 31, strongly believed that no right is permanent as it changes with the concept of socio-economic conditions.

In July 2019, while addressing a gathering of Delhi University (DU) professors and students after releasing the book 'Discourse on Rights in India: Debate and Dilemmas', Mukherjee had said that the architect of the Constitution, B R Ambedkar, had advised during the discussion on the statute that it will be the people of India who will decide the nature of the Constitution because it will depend on the representatives they elect to the legislatures.

"They (people) will be the final player. The nature of the Constitution will depend as and when the situation arises," Mukherjee had said, referring to the powers of Parliament to amend the Constitution.

Mukherjee had then cited the example of environmental issues like climate change and how they are impacting the lives of people.

"To my mind, no right is permanent but changes with the concept of socio-economic conditions. Sixty-nine years ago when the Constitution was finalised by the constituent assembly, was environment a major issue then? It is no longer a subject to be decided by the policy makers and rulers because it is affecting the life of the people. If it affects the monsoon, raises sea levels, it affects the life of the people," he said.