Precaution dose: No prescription for elderly comorbid

Precaution dose: No prescription required for elderly with comorbidities

The states and UTs have also been advised to share their requirement of vaccine doses

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 28 2021, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 17:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Union health ministry on Tuesday said that no doctor certificates would be required for persons aged 60 and above with comorbidities to be produced at the time of administration of precaution doses. Such persons are expected to obtain the advice of their doctors before deciding to avail of the precaution dose, said the ministry.

During a workshop with states and union territories to review the rollout of vaccination for the age group 15-18 and precautionary third dose for vulnerable categories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan emphasised that nine months or 39 weeks should elapse since the administration of the second dose to make the beneficiary eligible for the precaution dose.

Bhushan categorically underlined that the government has not issued any directions on the requirement of the doctor's certificate to establish comorbidity at the vaccination centre. He said that the doctor's prescription and certificates are not mandated to be produced at the center for administration of the precaution dose. The Co-WIN will send reminder messages to all those eligible for the precaution dose and the dose will be reflected in the digital vaccination certificates, he added.

The states and UTs have been exhorted to undertake proper planning in advance for distribution of Covaxin to identified session sites for the 15-18 age group. To avoid the mixing-up of vaccines during administration, the ministry has advised states to manage separate arrangements including separate session sites and queue in case adult vaccination is going at the same place.

The states and UTs have also been advised to share their requirement of vaccine doses through district-wise estimation of beneficiaries using Co-WIN

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Booster dose
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
comorbidities
Elderly

Related videos

What's Brewing

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Massive protest over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling

Massive protest over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

DH Radio: A chat with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

DH Radio: A chat with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

2021: BSY's exit, dismal Covid scenes in Karnataka

2021: BSY's exit, dismal Covid scenes in Karnataka

NY curbs: K'taka hospitality sector to lose Rs 500 cr

NY curbs: K'taka hospitality sector to lose Rs 500 cr

 