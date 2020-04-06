Prepare graded plan to slowly open depts where COVID-19 hotspots aren't existing: PM to ministers

Open departments where COVID-19 hotspots don't exit: PM

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 06 2020, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 18:37 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Indicating a phased opening of the ongoing lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked Union ministers to prepare a "graded plan" to slowly open departments in areas that have not emerged as hotspots of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi made this suggestion while chairing a meeting of the council of ministers via video-conferencing.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Talking about the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, the prime minister said that the government must work on war footing to mitigate the impact, adding that the ministries should prepare a business continuity plan, according to an official statement.

"He noted that a graded plan to slowly open departments where hotspots aren't existing should be made," the statement said.

Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
Union Cabinet
COVID-19
