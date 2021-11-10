President Kovind to preside over conference of governors on November 11

Prez to preside over conference of governors tomorrow

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the conference

  • Nov 10 2021, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 13:42 ist
The conference of governors is a tradition almost as old as the country's independence. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

President Ram Nath Kovind will preside over the 51st conference of governors and lieutenant governors at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, officials said.

Apart from the governors and the lieutenant governors of all states and union territories, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the conference, they said on Wednesday.

The conference of governors is a tradition almost as old as the country's independence.

The first conference of governors was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 1949. It was presided over by C Rajagopalachari, the last Governor-General of India.

Thursday’s conference will be the fourth one to be presided over by Kovind, the officials added. 

