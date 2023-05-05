Teachers recruitment scam: CBI raids in West Bengal

Primary teachers recruitment scam: CBI conducts searches in West Bengal

'During the searches, various incriminating documents/articles were recovered and are under scrutiny.'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2023, 22:46 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 22:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI has conducted searches in West Bengal in connection with the primary teachers recruitment scam case at the premises of aides of former education minister Partha Chatterjee, officials said on Friday.

"It was found that the accused were allegedly acting as conduits in collecting bribe money from candidates by promising them jobs as primary teachers," the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement on Friday.

During the operation, which started on Thursday, the premises of Chatterjee's former political private secretary, Partha Sarkar alias Bhaja, former officer of special duty, Prabir Banerjee, and former government private secretary, Sukanta Acharjee, were searched by the agency.

"During the searches, various incriminating documents/articles were recovered and are under scrutiny," the statement said.

Sarkar is at present the Municipal Councillor of Ward No.128 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation while Banerjee is the deputy secretary and officer on 'Compulsory Waiting' in the state's personnel and administrative reforms department.

Officials said Acharjee is at present posted in the department on 'Compulsory Waiting' as private secretary.

Others searched by the agency, include Santu Ganguly, Sujay Krishna Bhadra, Joydeep Das, Municipal Councilor of Ward-7, Barrackpore Municipality, and Biren Roy.

