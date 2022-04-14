PM Modi pays tribute to Ambedkar

Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to Ambedkar, hails contributions to nation

In a tweet, Modi said that Ambedkar has made indelible contributions to India's progress

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 14 2022, 10:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 10:31 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution, saying he has made indelible contributions to the country's progress. 

Born in Maharashtra in a Dalit family in 1891, Ambedkar was a jurist and economist who played an important role in India's freedom movement.

Ambedkar championed the cause of the Dalit community which faced deep-rooted discrimination. He was also India's first law minister. 

"Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India's progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation," Modi said in a tweet. 

