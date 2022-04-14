Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to Ambedkar, hails contributions to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution, saying he has made indelible contributions to the country's progress.

Born in Maharashtra in a Dalit family in 1891, Ambedkar was a jurist and economist who played an important role in India's freedom movement.

Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India’s progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation. pic.twitter.com/mLTgmJ8tNi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2022

Ambedkar championed the cause of the Dalit community which faced deep-rooted discrimination. He was also India's first law minister.

