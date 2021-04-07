Modi to release Hindi translation of 'Odisha Itihaas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Hindi translation of 'Odisha Itihaas' on April 9

The book 'Odisha Itihaas' has been   written by Utkal Keshari Harekrushna Mahtab

  • Apr 07 2021, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 15:28 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the Hindi translation of the book Odisha Itihaas  written by Utkal Keshari Harekrushna Mahtab, on Friday at the Ambedkar International Center here.

The PMO said in a statement that the book, available in Odia and English so far, has been translated into Hindi by Shankarlal Purohit.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab, Lok Sabha MP from Cuttack, will also be present on the occasion. 

The event marking the release of the Hindi version has been organised by the Harekrushna Mahtab Foundatio

