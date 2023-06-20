PM Modi US visit live: Prime Minister 'confident' his US visit will reinforce ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom

  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 08:03 ist
  • 07:59

    US visit will be opportunity to enrich depth and diversity of our partnership: PM Modi

  • 07:58

    Departure Statement by PM Modi ahead of his state visit to the US

  • 07:58

    "We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas," tweets PM Modi as he embarks on the state visit to the United States, says PM Modi

  • 07:57

    My discussions with President Joe Biden, other senior US leaders will provide opportunity to consolidate bilateral cooperation: PM Modi

  • 07:57

    Confident my visit to US will reinforce our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom: PM Modi

  • 07:56

    Excited to pay State Visit to close, friendly country for first time: PM Modi on his upcoming visit to Egypt

  • 07:56

    I look forward to my discussions with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, members of Egyptian govt to impart further momentum to ties: PM Modi

  • 07:52

  • 07:38

    PM departs for US