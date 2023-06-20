PM Modi US visit live: Prime Minister 'confident' his US visit will reinforce ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom

Leaving for USA, where I will attend programmes in New York City and Washington DC. These programmes include Yoga Day celebrations at the @UN HQ, talks with @POTUS@JoeBiden, address to the Joint Session of the US Congress and more. https://t.co/gRlFeZKNXR
US visit will be opportunity to enrich depth and diversity of our partnership: PM Modi
Departure Statement by PM Modi ahead of his state visit to the US
"We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas," tweets PM Modi as he embarks on the state visit to the United States, says PM Modi
My discussions with President Joe Biden, other senior US leaders will provide opportunity to consolidate bilateral cooperation: PM Modi
Confident my visit to US will reinforce our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom: PM Modi
Excited to pay State Visit to close, friendly country for first time: PM Modi on his upcoming visit to Egypt
I look forward to my discussions with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, members of Egyptian govt to impart further momentum to ties: PM Modi
PM Modi's US visit: Date, itinerary, events, engagements
PM Modi will land in New York on June 20 where he is expected to be welcomed by a group of Indian Americans. His schedule of events and meeting start from the next day.
PM departs for US