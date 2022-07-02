Prophet row: Lookout notice issued for Nupur Sharma

Prophet row: Lookout notice issued for Nupur Sharma after she fails to appear before Kolkata Police

Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations had separately summoned her after FIRs were lodged against her last month

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 02 2022, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 18:34 ist
Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Credit: IANS Photo

The Kolkata Police on Saturday issued a lookout notice for suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after she failed to appear before its sleuths fourth time in a row over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed that triggered widespread violence in parts of West Bengal, a senior officer said Saturday.

She had skipped summons issued by officers of Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations, he said.

"A lookout notice has been issued today after she failed to appear before our officers despite being summoned several times," the police officer told PTI. She was summoned by each of the two police stations twice, he said.

Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations had separately summoned her after FIRs were lodged against her last month, the officer said. Sharma had cited apprehensions of a possible assault on her if she visited Kolkata and sought four weeks’ time to appear before the police officers.

