Protests against Citizenship Act continue across nation

Protesters in the national capital have said that they would continue their agitation against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday too with police bracing up to meet any untoward incident.

With incidents of violence reported especially from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, sources said police is deploying more personnel and keeping a close watch on social media posts.

A special watch is being kept at areas in Jamia Nagar where Jamia Millia Islamia is located, Seelampur, Jafrabad and Jawaharlal Nehru University among others. On Thursday, police had closed metro stations near protest sites in Delhi besides shutting down the internet in some localities.

Delhi Police PRO M S Randhawa said the internet was shut down for specific localities to ensure that rumours are not spread. "There was information that outsiders are spreading rumours," he said.