Pune confirms five coronavirus cases

Five coronavirus-positive patients are undergoing treatment in Maharashtra's cultural capital of Pune.

"There are a total of five positive Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra," state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

On Monday, a Pune couple, with travel history to Dubai were tested Coronavirus positive and quarantine.

On Tuesday, their daughter, the cab-driver, who ferried them from Mumbai airport to their Pune home, and a co-passenger, have tested positive.

All of them are undergoing treatment in Pune's Naidu Hospital.

"The condition of the patients are stable. Mild symptoms of Corona were found in one of these two patients, whereas the other has not yet shown any symptoms. The information about all the people who came in contact with these two patients and the places where they have visited, is been observed, keenly," Divisional Commissioner of Pune Dr Deepak Mhaisekar said.

Giving details, he added that both the patients were tested and the information about the places they travelled in last fortnight had been gathered.

The couple had visited Dubai with a group of 40 people in February end and returned home on 1 March.

Dr Mhiasekar said that the information of all the people who came in contact with these two patients and also the places where they visited has been received.

The screening of their family members, friends and the officers and employees where they are working, will also be done.

He also said that the names, contact numbers and addresses of the 40 people with whom these two patients visited Dubai, has also been collected.

The Divisional Commissioner also said that the information of the people with whom these two patients came to Pune from Mumbai by taxi had also been obtained and as a part of preventive measures, they have been admitted to the hospitals for observation.

Mhaisekar further said that for gathering information of all those people who came in contact with these two patients, five various squads have been constituted, They include officers and employees from revenue, health and police department and from both the Municipal Corporations. They had been assigned the job to verify whether or not the people with symptoms of Corona are found in the places where the duo visited or among the people, whom they met.

Till date 207 bed Intensive Care Unit has been erected at 21 places in the jurisdiction of both the municipal corporation. Also, the Quarantine (isolated wards) are prepared for combating any situation with full might. Appealing to all the doctors of the district through the Indian Medical Association (IMA), he said that the doctors should keep the information of all the patients who are coming to India from foreign lands, separately.