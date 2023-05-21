Quad denounces China’s destabilising actions

Quad denounces China’s destabilising actions

The MOC underscores the importance of economic development of the Indo-Pacific region and of increasing business opportunities, they said

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 21 2023, 01:07 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 01:10 ist
U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a Quad Leaders' meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, May 20, 2023, in Hiroshima, Japan. Credit: Reuters Photo

India on Saturday joined Japan, Australia and the US to denounce China’s “destabilising and unilateral actions” to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region and its move to militarise the disputed features in the East and the South China seas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Joe Biden of the US, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia met for the Quad Summit on the sideline of the G7 conclave in Hiroshima and agreed to launch a partnership for Undersea Cable Connectivity and Resilience in the Indo-Pacific region to bring together public and private sector actors to address gaps in the critical communication infrastructure.

Read | PM Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima, site of world's first nuclear attack

The four nations will work on a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) between the export credit agencies of the governments to strengthen collaboration for the promotion of trade, financing of trade-enabling projects, economic development, and knowledge-sharing with respect to the export of goods and services. The MOC underscores the importance of economic development of the Indo-Pacific region and of increasing business opportunities, they said.

“We remain fully resolved to uphold peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain. We strongly oppose destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion.

We emphasise the importance of adherence to international law, particularly as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and the maintenance of freedom of navigation... including those in the East and South China Seas,” the leaders stated in a joint statement, tacitly hitting out at China.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Quad
Japan
Australia
India News
Narendra Modi
Anthony Albanese
Joe Biden

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

B'luru plastered with Siddaramaiah, Rahul posters

B'luru plastered with Siddaramaiah, Rahul posters

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

 