Rafale jets to be formally inducted into IAF; French defence minister to attend event

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Sep 08 2020, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 09:03 ist

More than a month and a half after they touched down at Ambala, Rafale combat jets are set to be inducted into the Indian Air Force in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly.

The aircraft will be part of IAF’s 17 Squadron, the “Golden Arrows”.

After the induction ceremony, Indian and French delegation will have a bilateral meeting, an IAF spokesperson said.

In the last few weeks, IAF pilots flew Rafales all over northern India including the areas in Ladakh.

The first five Rafale arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27, 2020. All the 36 jets are to be delivered to the IAF by 2021.

In September 2016, India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France for the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets (two squadrons) at a cost of nearly Rs 59,000 crore.

The second squadron will be based at Hasimara in West Bengal.

 

Rajnath Singh
France
Rafale
Indian Air Force

