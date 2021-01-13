Rahul, Bhagwat, Nadda to separately participate in Pongal celebrations on Thursday

As Tamil Nadu gets into election mode, leaders from national parties are making a beeline to the state to participate in Pongal celebrations. BJP President J P Nadda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will participate in Pongal functions organised by their respective parties and outfits across the state.

While Gandhi will watch jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport, in Avaniapuram near Madurai, Nadda will participate in Pongal celebrations organised by the BJP in Maduravoyal in Chennai. Separately, Bhagwat will celebrate Pongal with slum dwellers in Chennai on Thursday morning.

DMK youth wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin will also watch jallikattu in Avaniapuram on Thursday morning. He is likely to meet Gandhi at the stadium where the sport will be held.

Pongal, the harvest festival, is celebrated on the first day of Thai, the Tamil month, and jallikattu is an integral part of the festival in some parts of Southern Tamil Nadu.

The outreach by Congress, BJP, and RSS leaders come months before the state is set to face its most-crucial assembly elections.