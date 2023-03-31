Rahul Gandhi is a morally corrupt politician: Himanta

Gandhi should tell people of the country he stands for the cause that a convicted MP/MLA should be disqualified immediately, the chief miniser said

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 31 2023, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 19:59 ist
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a “morally corrupt politician”, recalling his 2013 opposition to an amendment of a bill that would have allowed a convicted MP to remain a parliamentarian.

Sarma said the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had tried to bring the amendment, but Gandhi “denounced him publicly” and “tore” a copy of the ordinance.

“And now, Congress President Mallikarjun Khagde is demanding that convicted MP's should not be disqualified,” he said.

Also read | Himanta Biswa Sarma threatens to lodge defamation suit against Kejriwal

“Rather than growing a spine, he is misguiding Kharge to protest against his own stand, which he had taken in 2013. I have not seen a politician in this country so morally corrupt like Rahul Gandhi,” Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.

Gandhi should tell people of the country he stands for the cause that a convicted MP/MLA should be disqualified immediately, the chief miniser said.

The former Congress president was recently convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case and subsequently disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP.

