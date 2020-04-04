Rahul Gandhi sends sanitizers, masks, soaps to Amethi

PTI
PTI, Amethi,
  • Apr 04 2020, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 23:22 ist
PTI/file photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent 12,000 sanitizers, 20,000 face masks and 10,000 soaps for distribution among the people of Amethi, a party leader said on Saturday.

District unit president of the Congress, Pradeep Singhal said Gandhi has instructed to supply these items especially to those who are in the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.

The Gandhi scion had earlier sent trucks full of wheat and rice for distribution among the locals, he added.

Gandhi represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999. He lost the seat to Union minister Smriti Irani in the last general elections.

He is currently a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

