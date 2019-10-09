Rahul Gandhi takes off on a 'spiritual journey'

Ahead of the elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took off on a foreign visit, prompting the BJP to take a jibe at the absence of the “star campaigner”.

Rahul, who quit as Congress president after the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, took off for Bangkok on Saturday morning amid reports that he was en route to Cambodia on a “spiritual journey” and would return to campaign for the party in the upcoming elections.

Read More: Rahul Gandhi's poll time foreign visit kicks off row