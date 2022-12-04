Kin of man impaled on train to get Rs 5L compensation

Railways announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin of man impaled by rod onboard train

The man was seated by the window when the iron rod hit his neck

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 04 2022, 09:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 09:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Railways on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of Hrishekesh Dubey who died on board a train when a rod pierced his neck.

Dubey was sitting on the window seat of the Delhi-Kanpur Neelachal Express when the iron rod broke through the glass window and struck him in the neck on Friday. He died on the spot.

The incident occurred around 8.45 am between Danwar and Somna in Aligarh, in the North Central Railways' Prayagraj division.

"Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of passenger Hrishekesh Dubey who lost his life in Neelachal Express accident on December 2," the North Central Railway said in a tweet in Hindi.

