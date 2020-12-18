Railways plan to give confirmed ticket to all passengers by 2030

By 2030, passengers need not worry about getting train tickets as the Indian Railways is planning to give confirmed tickets to all passengers.

Indian Railways' mega National Rail Plan (NRP) 2030 aims to provide confirmed tickets to every passenger, implying that there will be no waitlisted tickets.

The Railways on Friday put a draft NRP for public consultations and feedback from stakeholders and various ministries. The next month, it aims to unveil the NRP.

The Railways aims to build more dedicated freight corridor in the years to come, and it also plans to shift all freight trains on the dedicated corridor and run more passenger trains and semi high-speed trains on existing tracks.

Among other things, the NRP 2030 will also focus on building infrastructure and generating more revenues for the Indian Railways- such that capacity is beyond the demand.

"The Railways is hoping to increase its share in freight transportation from the present 27% to 45% by 2030 through better infrastructure and business development plans," Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said.

The Railways transported only 1,210 MT of the total freight basket of 4,700 MT till the end of 2019, but by 2024, it is planning to load 2,024 MT of the estimated 6,400 MT of the total freight, keeping it on track to achieve its target by 2030.

The Railway Board chairman said that the national transporter will complete 20 additional coal connectivity projects and by December 2023, will conclude 146 railway electrification projects.

It will also complete northeast connectivity projects of 288 km by March 2023 and the balance of 111 km of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla project by December 2022.

The Vision 2024 plans will also include the speed raising of the New Delhi-Howrah and New Delhi-Mumbai routes to 160 Kmph and that of the Golden Quadrilateral (GQ) and Golden Diagonals (GD) routes to 130 kmph.

"All these projects will include a total capital expenditure of Rs 2.9 lakh crore," Yadav said.