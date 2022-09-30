Railways to release new all-India timetable, to be effective from October 1

The Railways will release a new all-India timetable for trains which will come into effect from October 1, the national transporter said Friday.

The 'Trains At A Glance (TAG)' will be released on the railway's official website www.indianrailways.gov.in.

The timetable will also reflect the 106 new services introduced during 2021-22, 212 services extended and the frequency of 24 services increased.

A slew of premium trains has also been introduced like the Vande Bharat Express trains which are operating from New Delhi to Varanasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. One more Vande Bharat Express train has been introduced between Gandhinagar and Mumbai.

To provide sufficient time for the maintenance of the fixed infrastructure like track structure, signaling gears, and overhead equipment, it has been planned to ensure provision of fixed corridor blocks.

The Railways converted 187 rakes of ICF to LHB during 2021-2022.

"Necessary changes in the timetable have been incorporated to improve punctuality. Due to concerted efforts, the punctuality of Mail/Express trains has improved by about 9 pc as compared to the punctuality during pre-Covid (2019-20).

"The rakes at different maintenance depots have been standardized by integration of the rake links to improve flexibility in operations and thereby help in improving punctuality," it said.

In 2021-22, 60 conventional passenger services have been replaced by MEMUs thereby increasing the overall mobility of the system, it said.

The railways runs about 3,240 mail/express trains which include Vande Bharat Express, Gatimaan Express, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Humsaafar Express, Tejas Express, Duronto Express, Antyodaya Express, Garib Rath Express, Sampark Kranti Express, Yuva Express, Uday Express, Janshatabdi Express and other types of trains.

In addition, about 3,000 passenger trains and 5,660 suburban trains are also operated over the Indian Railways network. The volume of passengers carried daily is about 2.23 crore.

To clear extra rush and meet passenger demand, more than 65,000 special train trips were operated during 2021-22. About 566 coaches were permanently augmented to increase the carrying capacity. Maximize the utilization of rolling stock.

"During review of the lie over of rakes it was observed that the rakes can be better utilized for extending the existing services or increasing the frequency. This would maximize the utilization of the rolling stock and provide better connectivity to the travelling passengers," the statement said.

As a part of digitalisation of train Time Table, Trains at a Glance (TAG) will now also be available as ‘e-Book’ which can be downloaded from the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in & www.irctctourism.com).