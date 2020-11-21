Rain, snowfall in Himachal Pradesh likely next week

Cold conditions continued in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday with the meteorological department predicting rain and snowfall in the state in the next few days.

Manali, Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperatures while state capital Shimla recorded a low of 5.1 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Manali of Kullu district was recorded at minus one degree Celsius. Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong has recorded the coldest place in the state at minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, he said.

Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Kufri and Dalhousie were 3.4 degrees Celsius and 3.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rain is likely in the mid-hills and snowfall in high hills from November 22 to 25, Singh said, adding rainfall is also likely in isolated places of plains and low hills of the state on November 23.