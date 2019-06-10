Raj: Village-level officer arrested for taking bribe

A village-level revenue officer was arrested on Monday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Rajasthan's Dausa district, an anti-corruption bureau spokesperson said.

The accused, Naresh Bairwa, posted at Dausa's Lalsot area, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant, Mukesh Meena, for land mutation, he said.

After verifying the complaint, the bureau arrested Bairwa while he was accepting Rs 5,000, the first instalment of the total bribe demanded, from Meena, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered against Bairwa under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, he added.