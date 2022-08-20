Rajasthan: Six killed, 20 hurt in road accident; PM expresses grief

Six people were killed and over 20 injured in a road accident in Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday night, police said.
Sumerpur police station incharge Rameshwar Bhati said a tractor-trailer carrying pilgrims and a truck collided in the district.
The pilgrims were returning from Jaisalmer’s Ramdevra, where a temple of folk deity Baba Ramdev is located.
He said six people died in the accident while more than 20 were injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.
The Prime Minister’s Office in a tweet said PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.
"The accident in Pali, Rajasthan is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured," the PM said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The world failed Afghans
Barefoot walker’s diary: Walked without shoes in B'luru
Male ‘period dignity officer’ in Scotland invites wrath
Court orders Ola to pay Rs 95K to man for overcharging
Rich nations gobble up fuel, poor ones stuck in unrest
Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants
Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record