Rajinikanth follows PM Modi, to star in Bear Grylls' 'Man vs Wild', to be shot in Bandipur

Rajinikanth in Man vs Wild! Tamil superstar 'Thalaiva' will be featured in the extremely popular 'Man Vs Wild' television adventure show hosted by British TV star Bear Grylls.

The episode will be shot in the picturesque Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Karnataka for the next few days. The tiger reserve, which is situated in the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka, covers an area of 874 sq km.

Rajinikanth arrived in Mysuru on Monday to shoot for the television series. The shooting began on Tuesday and the videos and pictures of Rajinikanth arriving at a helipad are being shared widely on social media. The Karnataka Forest Department has imposed a few conditions for the shooting.

The episode comes months after Grylls interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wild which was telecast in August.

Rajinikanth is the superstar of the Tamil cinema industry commanding a demi-God status among millions of his fans. He is expected to enter politics later this year by launching his political party.