Rajnath holds surprise checks of Defence offices

Rajnath Singh conducts surprise inspection of Defence Ministry offices

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 25 2021, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 16:29 ist
Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday carried out a surprise inspection of the offices of his ministry at the South Block in the Raisina Hills area to check the work environment.

He went around various office blocks and inspected cleanliness, work atmosphere and interacted with the employees, officials said.

Singh passed necessary instructions wherever the need for improvement was identified, they said.

The minister was accompanied by Secretary, Department of Defence Production, Rajkumar and other officials of the ministry during the surprise inspection, the officials said. 

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rajnath Singh
defence ministry
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

 