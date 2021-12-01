RS Secretariat refused to answer query on China: Swamy

Rajya Sabha Secretariat refused to answer query if Chinese have crossed LAC, says Subramanian Swamy

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat said it acts on the recommendation of the 'ministry concerned' when sensitive issues are involved

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 01 2021, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 19:17 ist
Subramanian Swamy. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday claimed that citing national interest, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat disallowed a question from him on whether the Chinese have crossed the LAC in Ladakh.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat said it acts on the recommendation of the "ministry concerned" when sensitive issues are involved.

The issue is also being raised by the opposition members since the clashes between the armies of India and China in June last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, during an all-party meeting on the issue last year, stated that no one had entered India or occupied its territory.

The opposition has been attacking the prime minister and his government over the Indo-China face-off at the border and has demanded action against the Chinese.

"It is hilarious if not tragic for Rajya Sabha Secretariat to inform me today that my Question whether the Chinese have crossed the LAC in Ladakh, cannot be allowed, ' because of national interest' !!!," Swamy said in a tweet.

 

A senior official of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said, "The secretariat goes by the recommendation of ministry concerned if sensitive issues are involved."

He said this has been the convention for a long time. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Rajya Sabha
Subramanian Swamy
LAC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

DH Toon | To watch comedy show, tune in from Delhi

DH Toon | To watch comedy show, tune in from Delhi

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

 