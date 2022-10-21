Rape of 4-year-old girl: Telangana govt cancels school recognition

The Telangana education department has ordered the revocation of recognition of the DAV public school in Banjara Hills, where a four-year-old girl in Kindergarten was sexually assaulted by the principal's car driver.

The heinous incident has enraged parents across the state, who are demanding strict punishment for the culprit driver Rajani Kumar, principal Madhavi Reddy and action against the school management.

While Kumar has allegedly raped the innocent girl, Reddy is accused of showing negligence, and allowing her driver enter the classrooms and deal with the children. Both were arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

While the survivor's parents were traumatised, parents of other kids in the school are distressed, suspicious if the offender committed a similar act on their little ones too.

The Hyderabad district education officials would reportedly initiate measures to accommodate the DAV school children into other schools.

Meanwhile, Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her dismay and deep anguish over the incident and called for immediate action against the culprit who perpetrated the heinous crime.

The governor has also sought a detailed report on this incident from the K Chandrasekhar Rao government.

While the driver was booked for rape of an underage girl under Section 376 AB of the IPC and the POCSO Act, C V Anand, Hyderabad police commissioner said that the school management is also made responsible and a case has been registered against the Principal under Pocso.