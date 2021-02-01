Rashtrapati Bhavan to reopen for public from Saturday

After remaining out of bounds for the public for almost 11 months, Rashtrapati Bhavan will reopen from February 6.
The sprawling Rashtrapati Bhavan campus was closed on March 13 last year due to Covid-19.
"It will be open on Saturdays and Sundays (except on government holidays). Visitors can book their slots online by visiting the website," an official statement said.
As earlier, it said a nominal registration charges of Rs 50 per visitor will be levied.
"To maintain the social distancing norms, three pre-booked time slots at 1030 hrs, 1230 hrs and 1430 hrs have been fixed with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot. During the tour, visitors have to follow Covid-19 protocols such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance etc," it added.
