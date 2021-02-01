Rashtrapati Bhavan to reopen for public from Saturday

Rashtrapati Bhavan to reopen for public from Saturday

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2021, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 21:23 ist
Rashtrapati Bhawan. Credit: PTI

After remaining out of bounds for the public for almost 11 months, Rashtrapati Bhavan will reopen from February 6.

The sprawling Rashtrapati Bhavan campus was closed on March 13 last year due to Covid-19.

"It will be open on Saturdays and Sundays (except on government holidays). Visitors can book their slots online by visiting the website," an official statement said.

As earlier, it said a nominal registration charges of Rs 50 per visitor will be levied.  

"To maintain the social distancing norms, three pre-booked time slots at 1030 hrs, 1230 hrs and 1430 hrs have been fixed with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot. During the tour, visitors have to follow Covid-19 protocols such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance etc," it added.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Rashtrapati Bhavan

What's Brewing

Europe's 'long the short' trade cools down

Europe's 'long the short' trade cools down

Explainer: Why is military taking control in Myanmar?

Explainer: Why is military taking control in Myanmar?

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 