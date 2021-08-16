Afghan situation: BSF DG ready for all consequences

Ready for all possible consequences: BSF DG on situation in Afghanistan

Deswal, however, described the developments in Afghanistan as that country's internal matter

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Aug 16 2021, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 20:32 ist
BSF Director General (DG) S S Deswal. Credit: PTI Photo

BSF Director General (DG) S S Deswal on Monday said they are keeping a close watch on the situation in Afghanistan and are fully ready for all possible consequences.

He, however, described the developments in Afghanistan as that country's internal matter.

Deswal, who was on a visit here to flag off the "freedom rally" of 100 cyclists of the Border Security Force (BSF) from Jammu to Gujarat as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, was replying to a reporter's question on the fallout of the Taliban's near-total takeover in Afghanistan on the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read more: Will take all steps for safety of Indians and India's interests: MEA on Afghanistan

"What is happening in the neighbouring country is its internal matter, but we are keeping a close watch on the situation," he told reporters at the Octerio Border Out Post (BoP) in the R S Pura sector.

"We are ready for all possible consequences," he added.

Replying to another question on infiltration and the increased use of drones from across the border to ferry weapons, the BSF DG said as a responsible country, India is acting in accordance with the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan.

"We have not violated the ceasefire," he added.

Referring to the use of drones, Deswal said security forces have thwarted most of the attempts to airdrop and smuggle narcotics and weapons.

"The drone threat is a challenge and we are handling it. In the coming days, technologically, we will be dealing with the issue more efficiently. Systems are being put in place," he said.

On cross-border infiltration, Deswal said these incidents have been taking place for long and the security forces have foiled such attempts in the past.

He said matters between the two sides are resolved peacefully at flag meetings. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Pakistan
India News
World news
Taliban
BSF

Related videos

What's Brewing

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

 