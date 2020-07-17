Record single-day surge of nearly 35,000 Covid-19 cases, total tally crosses 10 lakh: Govt

With a record single day surge of 34,956 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past ten lakh on Friday, just three days after it crossed the nine-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 10,03,832, while death toll mounted to 25,602 with the highest number of 687 fatalities recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am on Friday showed.

A total of 22,942 people have recuperated in the past 24 hours, the highest number of recoveries in a day, taking the total number of recovered cases to 6,35,756, while there are 3,42,473 active Covid-19 cases presently.

"Thus, around 63.33 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This is the sixth consecutive day when more than 28,000 cases were recorded.

Of the 687 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 266 are from Maharashtra, 104 from Karnataka, 69 from Tamil Nadu, 58 from Delhi, 40 from Andhra Pradesh, 34 from Uttar Pradesh, 23 from West Bengal, 17 from Bihar, 16 from Jammu and Kashmir, 10 each from Telangana and Gujarat and nine from Punjab.

Rajasthan has reported eight fatalities followed by Madhya Pradesh with seven deaths, Jharkhand four, Haryana three, Assam, Kerala and Odisha two each while Chhattisgarh, Goa and Puducherry have registered a fatality each.