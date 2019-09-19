Red alert in Mumbai; schools, colleges to remain closed

The meteorological department on Wednesday forecast "extremely heavy rainfall" on Thursday in Mumbai and adjoining Raigad district.

All the schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region of Maharashtra would remain closed today in view of the "extremely heavy" rains warning by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). 

Education minister Ashish Shelar on Wednesday took to Twitter and announced the Maharashtra government's decision to declare a holiday for schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region in view of the red alert.
 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red rain alert, indicating "extremely heavy rainfall", for Mumbai and Raigad districts, said an IMD official. This indicates a precipitation of more than 204 mm in 24 hours starting Thursday morning, he said.

However, Mumbai would receive heavy rainfall on Friday, but Raigad will continue to receive extremely heavy showers that day also, the official said. 

