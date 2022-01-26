Religious sites showcased on Uttarakhand R-Day tableau

Religious sites showcased on Uttarakhand Republic Day tableau

The front portion of the tableau showed Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib, one of the holiest Sikh shrines

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 26 2022, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 14:49 ist
Uttarakhand tableau during the Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttarakhand showcased connectivity projects and religious sites in its tableau at the Republic Day parade here on Wednesday.

The front portion of the tableau showed Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib, one of the holiest Sikh shrines. Hemkund Sahib is located at an altitude of around 4,329 metres on the bank of  Hemkund lake.

Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, the gurudwara's pictorial natural settings and trek routes include the one to the Valley of Flowers.

The tableau also displayed the Dobra-Chanti Bridge. The 440-metre long suspension bridge is the connecting link between Tehri Garhwal district headquarters and Pratap Nagar. 

Tehri Dam is the highest dam in India and the fourth highest dam in the world. It was shown in the middle part of tableau, while the Badrinath temple was displayed on the end part of the tableau.

The Badrinath temple is one of the four sites of the Char Dham pilgrimage.

The Chardham all-weather road was shown on the side portion of the Uttarakhand float. 

