Republic Day 2020 parade live streaming: Watch the extravaganza online

India is all geared up to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on Januray 26, 2020. Like every other year, the event will be marked by a thunderous parade and some entertaining traditional performances.

The grand event will commence Sunday morning in the presence of Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, who is the chief guest of the day. The celebratuons are scheduled to commence at 8.30 am.

Republic Day parade remains one of the key highlights of the event every year. While watching our jawans march with pride gives goosebumps, exhibition of India's military power gives a different kind of satisfaction.

Also, the event witnesses some flamboyant performances by talented artists in the country. While the entire extravaganza happens in New Delhi, you can still watch Republic Day 2020 parade and celebrations live online in case you cannot be at the venue.

Where to watch Republic Day 2020 parade online

There are two major sites which will have live streaming of the event. The YouTube channels of Doordarshan and Press Information Bureau run the event live.

71st Republic Day Celebrations | PIB India

India's Republic Day Parade - 26th January, 2020 - LIVE | Doordarshan

Meanwhile. strict security measures are being taken across the capital. Police is on high alert and the security has been beefed up.

