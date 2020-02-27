Resignation of Justice Dharmadhikari notified

The government has notified the resignation of Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari who was the second senior-most judge of the Bombay High Court.

The Law Ministry has notified his resignation, saying it is effective from February 15.

He had tendered his resignation, saying he does not want to be transferred out of Maharashtra due to his "personal and family" reasons.

Talking to reporters on February 14, Justice Dharmadhikari had said he resigned as he had been elevated as the chief justice of the high court of another state and he did not wanted to leave Mumbai.

Judges of the Supreme Court and the high courts send their resignations to the president, which is accepted.