Riemann Labs, linked to cough syrup deaths in Cameroon, ordered to stop manufacturing

Government has directed Riemann Labs, a manufacturer linked to cough syrup deaths in Cameroon, to stop manufacturing activities, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Tuesday.
Also Read | Indian-made cough syrup sent to Iraq contains toxic chemicals, test shows
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indian-American fired for talking in Hindi to dying kin
AI girlfriend apps fuelling unhealthy expectations?
Antarctica missing sea ice chunk bigger than Greenland
Kolkata people may witness 'supermoon' on Tuesday
'Largest' drug trafficking network over darknet busted
Almost taken for a ride
B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance
Sri Lankan woman marries Telugu FB friend from Chittoor
‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25
DH Toon | Whataboutery-o-scope