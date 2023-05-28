Rituals at Parliament sending India backwards: Pawar

Rituals performed at new Parliament building inauguration show country being taken backwards: Pawar

The NCP was among the 20 opposition parties that boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 28 2023, 18:17 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 18:58 ist
Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that various rituals performed at the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi show that the country was being taken backwards by decades.

He said the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had envisaged a society having a scientific temperament, but what happened at the new Parliament inauguration ceremony was opposite to that. PM Modi inaugurated the new building this morning at a grand ceremony which included a havan, a multi-faith prayer ceremony and the installation of the Sengol in a special enclosure in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Also Read: ‘I am happy that I did not go’: Sharad Pawar on Parliament inauguration

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said, "There is a huge difference between the country's first Prime <inister Jawaharlal Nehru talking about the concept of modern India and a series of rituals performed at the new Parliament building today in New Delhi. I fear that we are taking our country backward by decades."

"One cannot compromise on science. Nehru was persistent about his wish to form a society with scientific temperament. But what is happening today at the inaugural ceremony of the new parliament building is exactly the opposite of what Nehru had envisaged," he said.

The NCP was among the 20 opposition parties that boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building over the prime minister and not the president inaugurating the complex.

India News
Indian Politics
Sharad Pawar
Parliament
Nehru
Narendra Modi

