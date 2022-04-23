RJD expects 'Khela Hobe' in Bihar

A day after CM Nitish Kumar visited RJD leader Rabri Devi's residence for an Iftar party, Devi's son made the statement

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Apr 23 2022, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 12:20 ist
Nitish Kumar with Tejashwi Yadav at an Iftar party. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited RJD leader Rabri Devi's residence for an Iftar party, the latter's son Tej Pratap Yadav claimed that a secret discussion took place regarding the formation of government in Bihar. "We had a secret discussion with Nitish ji to form a government in Bihar," he said.

Also Read — UP aftershocks in Bihar: Will BJP supplant Nitish Kumar?

Yadav admitted having posted a message that read "No Entry for Nitish Ji" in 2017 when he parted ways with the Mahagathbandhan. "Recently, I posted 'Entry Nitish Chacha (uncle)' and now he has come on our invitation for the Iftar party on Friday evening. I am sure 'Khela Hobe' in Bihar and we will form the government."

Several leaders like Shahnawaz Hussain, Chirag Paswan, Awadesh Narayan Singh and Vijay Sinha had participated in the Iftar party on his invitation at the former CM's residence, he said.

Tejashwi Yadav had uploaded a post on social media thanking Nitish Kumar for accepting the invitation and joining them for the Iftar party.

Bihar
India News
RJD
Nitish Kumar
BJP

