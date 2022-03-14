RLD dissolves all party units, MLAs to meet on March 21

RLD dissolves all party units, MLAs to meet on March 21

The RLD had contested the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Mar 14 2022, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 14:27 ist
Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary has dissolved all units and fronts of the party in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect. "As per the orders passed by RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, party's state, regional, and district units and fronts in Uttar Pradesh have been dissolved effective immediately," the RLD tweeted.

The RLD will also hold its first meeting of its UP legislators in Lucknow on March 21.

The RLD had contested the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The party, which was reduced to a single seat in the 2017 state elections, fought on 33 seats this time and won eight of them, while the SP bagged 111 seats, a significant improvement from 2017 polls, when it won only 47 seats.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

RLD
India News
Jayant Chaudhary
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Memoriam: BAFTA pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar

In Memoriam: BAFTA pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar

Deltacron variant rare, similar to Omicron: Experts

Deltacron variant rare, similar to Omicron: Experts

Pickles bring in the moolah for home cooks

Pickles bring in the moolah for home cooks

Should Russian athletes be barred from competition?

Should Russian athletes be barred from competition?

Did you know Aamir was to star in 'Nayak'?

Did you know Aamir was to star in 'Nayak'?

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt passes away at 71

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt passes away at 71

Forest department plans database of snake catchers

Forest department plans database of snake catchers

War censorship exposes Putin's leaky internet controls

War censorship exposes Putin's leaky internet controls

Save Lalbagh lake from certain death 

Save Lalbagh lake from certain death 

DH Toon | Ashok Gehlot, a BJP agent?

DH Toon | Ashok Gehlot, a BJP agent?

 