RLD dissolves all party units, MLAs to meet on March 21

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary has dissolved all units and fronts of the party in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect. "As per the orders passed by RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, party's state, regional, and district units and fronts in Uttar Pradesh have been dissolved effective immediately," the RLD tweeted.
राष्ट्रीय लोकदल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष चौधरी जयंत सिंह जी के निर्देशानुसार राष्ट्रीय लोकदल उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रदेश, क्षेत्रीय और जिला व सभी फ्रंटल संगठनों को तत्काल प्रभाव से भंग किया जाता है।
— Rashtriya Lok Dal (@RLDparty) March 14, 2022
The RLD will also hold its first meeting of its UP legislators in Lucknow on March 21.
The RLD had contested the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).
The party, which was reduced to a single seat in the 2017 state elections, fought on 33 seats this time and won eight of them, while the SP bagged 111 seats, a significant improvement from 2017 polls, when it won only 47 seats.
