RS marshals spotted without military-style caps

Rajya Sabha marshals on Thursday were seen without their military-style caps as part of the ongoing review of their new uniforms which had invited criticism from some ex-Army officers and opposition leaders.

Uniforms of Rajya Sabha marshals were restyled from traditional Indian attire comprising turbans to dark navy blue and olive green military-style outfits with caps.

As soon as the House assembled to take up the Zero Hour, some members from opposition benches pointed out to the change.

To this Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu remarked, "As I have said, nothing reflects like Army...(the review) process is on".

On November 19, Naidu had ordered a review of the new military-style uniform of marshals in the House following criticism by some ex-Army officers and remarks of opposition leaders.

Naidu had mentioned in the House that the Secretariat of Rajya Sahba had come out with a new dress code for marshals.

However, there have been suggestions and comments by politicians and well-meaning individuals on the same, he said.

"I have decided to ask the Secretariat to revisit the same," Naidu had said on November 19.

A day before, when the marshals came wearing the new uniform together with aiguillette, some members commented if "marshal law was being imposed."

Customarily, the presiding officer of the House is flanked by two marshals who march ahead of the chairman to announce the commencement of proceedings and also assist the chair in organizing the desk and bringing up order papers.

Marshals earlier wore safari suits during summer and Indian bandgalas during the winter along with turbans.

The turbans were viewed by some as a colonial legacy, leading to a review of the uniform.