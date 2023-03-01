RSS annual meet 'Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha' to be held from March 12-14 in Haryana

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s annual meet, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, will be held later this month at Haryana’s Samalkha, said the Sangh’s chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar. On the agenda for the meet, which will be held between March 12 and 14, will be a review of the Sangh’s activities last year, chalking out plans for the coming year and a series of brainstorming for the RSS centenary year celebrations next year.

“The three-day meeting would discuss Karyakarta Nirman and their training, as well as planning and organization of RSS Shiksha Vargs (annual camps). The ABPS would also brainstorm on the RSS’s centenary-year expansion plan (the Sangh was formed in 1925), and strengthening its programmes and actions. The meeting would discuss the current situation of the country, and pass resolutions on important issues,” Ambekar said in a statement.

In its last key meet, the RSS top brass had decided to increase its footprint to over 1 lakh locations, but till now, leaders said, as many 83,000-odd locations have RSS shakhas. During this meet, leaders said, the RSS will also chalk out goals and objectives for its three-year plans.

In all 1400 karyakartas are set to attend, Ambekar said. This includes RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale, all the Sah-karyawahs, members of the national executive, zonal and state executives, elected members ‘Pratinidhi ‘ of the ABPS, Vibhag Pracharaks, and invitees and office bearers of various RSS affiliated organisations.