RSS to discuss population control, social harmony at Prayagraj meeting

The meeting will be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and its general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 10 2022, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 21:17 ist
Issues like population control and social harmony are likely to be discussed at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's four-day meeting starting from October 16 in Prayagraj, sources said on Monday.

Full time workers from all 45 regional units of the Sangh will attend its All India Executive Board meeting, RSS publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar said in a statement.

"There would be discussion on the important contemporary developments in the country. The meeting would also discuss ways and means to do follow-up on the important issues that figured in Bhagwat's Vijaydashami speech," he said.

In his speech, Bhagwat had said that India should frame a well thought out, comprehensive population control policy applicable to all social groups equally. He had also suggested that concepts of 'Varna' and 'Jaati' (caste) should be forgotten.

Sources said both these issues of population control and social harmony will feature prominently in the Sangh's four-day meeting.

The meeting will review the progress on the annual working plan which was formulated at the 'Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha' meeting in March this year, Ambekar said in the statement. 

The meeting will also take stock of the expansion of the organisational work, he added.

