Russia Foreign minister Lavrov lobbies India after Western emissaries make case for sanctions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began meetings with India's leaders in New Delhi on Friday after seeing his Chinese counterpart earlier in the week, as Moscow tries to keep the Asian powers on its side amid Western sanctions.

The two Asian powers are the only major countries to have not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February. After Lavrov visited China this week, Beijing said it was "more determined" to develop bilateral ties with Russia.

"We appreciate that India is taking this situation in the entirety of facts and not just in a one-sided way," Lavrov said in his opening remarks during a meeting with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"We continue to implement projects in the areas of energy, science and technology, outer space, pharmaceutical industry."

Lavrov's mission to shore up support from a country Moscow has long-regarded as a friend comes a day after senior US and British officials held talks in New Delhi to persuade the Indian government to avoid undermining Western sanctions.

US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics, Daleep Singh said the United States would not set any "red line" for India on its energy imports from Russia but did not want to see a "rapid acceleration" in purchases.

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss also said Britain respected India's decision to buy discounted oil from Russia, while advocating stringent sanctions on Russia relating to the ports, gold and energy sectors.

India has bought millions of barrels of crude oil from Russia at a discount since the war erupted, justifying the purchases as beneficial for its citizens and something that even European countries are doing.

India has also contracted to buy sunflower oil from Russia at a record-high price after supplies from Ukraine stopped due to the war.

Defence analysts say New Delhi can ill-afford to alienate Russia, which has been its biggest arms supplier for decades.

Russian and Indian officials have declined to share the agenda of Lavrov's visit. He was due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before departing on Friday evening.

Indian and Russian officials are expected to discuss a rupee-rouble payments mechanism to maintain trade as dollar-based transactions become difficult due to the sanctions, Reuters has reported.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the US official Singh said: "We would not like to see mechanisms that are designed to prop up the rouble or to undermine the dollar-based financial system, or to circumvent our financial sanctions."

