External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to visit Tehran this week to meet Iranian Foreign Minister M Javad Zarif.

He will have a stopover in Tehran on his way to Moscow to take part in a conclave of the Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also had a stopover in Tehran while returning from a SCO meet in Moscow last week. He had a meeting with his counterpart in the Iranian Government, Amir Hatami, on Sunday.