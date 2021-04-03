Sacrifices of brave martyrs will never be forgotten: PM on security personnel's death in encounter

Sacrifices of brave martyrs will never be forgotten: PM

Five security personnel were killed and 12 others injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Condoling the death of security personnel in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

"My thoughts are with the families of those martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. The sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a tweet.

Five security personnel were killed and 12 others injured in an encounter with Naxals in a forest along the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police officials said.

The body of a woman Maoist was also recovered from the encounter spot, they added.

