Sadhvi Pragya tests positive for Covid-19

Sadhvi Pragya tests positive for Covid-19

The Budget session of the Parliament will commence under the shadow of coronavirus

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 31 2022, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 09:50 ist
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. Credit: PTI File Photo

Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has tested positive for the coronavirus

The BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has herself made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, urging those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

In a tweet, just a few hours commencement of the Parliament's Budget session, Thakur said, "Today my corona report is positive. I am under the supervision of doctors. All those who came in contact with me in two days are urged to be alert and also get the corona test done if required. We are concerned about you"

The Budget session of the Parliament will commence under the shadow of coronavirus, with nearly 875 employees of the Parliament, till January 20, have been tested positive for the Covid.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pragya Thakur
Coronavirus
India News
BJP
Parliament

Related videos

What's Brewing

The cost of Taliban takeover for Pakistan

The cost of Taliban takeover for Pakistan

DH Radio: What is the significance of Economic Survey?

DH Radio: What is the significance of Economic Survey?

DH Toon | Nathuram Godse's prominence grows in India

DH Toon | Nathuram Godse's prominence grows in India

‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline

‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline

 