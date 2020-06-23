Saffron outfit blackens signboards on Chinese restaurant in PM Modi's constituency, warns shops selling Chinese goods

Amid call for boycott of Chinese products following martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers, a saffron outfit on Tuesday blackened the signboards at a Chinese restaurant in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of prime minister Narendra Modi.

The outfit, Vishwa Hindu Sena (VHS) also warned that they would not allow sale of Chinese products in the town and asked the shopkeepers to refrain from doing so lest they should be ready to face the consequences.

According to the eye witnesses, around a dozen VHS workers led by its president Arun Pathak raided a Chinese restaurant in Ravindrapuri area in the town and blackened the signboard displaying 'dragon'. They also asked the owner not to sell Chinese items.

The VHS has also pasted posters on the walls in the town warning those selling Chinese products with serious consequences.

Local restaurant owners and traders lodged strong protest with the administration against the incident and said that it would be difficult for them to operate in such a situation. They also demanded stern action against the saffron activists.

Saffron outfits have been holding demonstrations and urging the government to ban the Chinese products.

BJP member of the state legislative council Yashwant Singh on Tuesday embarked upon a 'yatra' (march) from Lucknow to Ballia to what he said create 'awareness' among the people on the issue.

''We will encourage the people to boycott Chinese products,'' Singh said. The 'yatra' would pass through Azamgarh, Mau, Faizabad towns before ending at Ballia.