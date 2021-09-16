Saregama India to raise funds up to Rs 75 crore

Saregama India to raise funds up to Rs 75 crore

The funds would be raised through an additional issue of securities via options like private placement

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 16 2021, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 21:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

RP Sanjiv Goenka group’s music company Saregama India Thursday announced a plan to raise funds up to Rs 750 crore.

The funds would be raised through an additional issue of securities via options like private placement, preferential issue, public issue, or through qualified institutional placement, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The specific purpose of the fundraising was not disclosed. The board of directors decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company on October 19 to seek the nod of shareholders for the said plan.

Saregama India owns the largest music archive in the country. Saregama has also expanded into other branches of entertainment - publishing, film production, and digital content. It has a catalogue of more than 130,000 songs in 25 languages. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Saregama
Funds
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Noida residents can now register their pets on an app

Noida residents can now register their pets on an app

The evolution of canine teeth of carnivorous mammals

The evolution of canine teeth of carnivorous mammals

How B'desh's trans entrepreneurs make workplaces safe

How B'desh's trans entrepreneurs make workplaces safe

With Covid vaccine mandates, religious exemptions grow

With Covid vaccine mandates, religious exemptions grow

Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours 

Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours 

SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit

SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit

This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth

This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

 