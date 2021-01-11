SC asks Centre to list out steps to check stubble burning

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Union government to list out future steps to be taken to check stubble burning in states of Punjab, Haryana and parts of Western Uttar Pradesh.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to file a detailed report on how it planned to control stubble burning in future. The court also pointed out that the Ordinance on air quality management was already enforced.

At the outset, senior Vikas Singh said the problem is over now as the season has already gone.

The government was required to file an affidavit showing steps for the next season to prevent the stubble burning, which is affecting air quality in the national capital.

Mehta, for his part, agreed to file an affidavit in this regard. The court posted the hearing on a plea by Aditya Dubey, for consideration next week along with a pending petition by environmental activist M C Mehta.

The Union government had in November, 2020 set up a 'Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas', headed by ex-Petroleum Secretary, M M Kutty.